May 24 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb New Orders 3.3 -5.9 6.4 Ex-Transportation 1.3 -1.7 -0.2 Ex-Defense 2.1 -4.4 5.4 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.6 -7.9 8.0 Primary Metals 0.5 -5.8 10.6 Gen. Machinery 1.9 -1.8 -4.2 Computers/Electronics 3.6 -0.5 -0.9 Computer/related -3.7 -0.2 9.0 Communications 5.7 2.0 -12.8 Electrical/appliances 0.7 -0.3 2.1 Transp. Equip. 8.1 -14.7 23.7 Motor vehicles/parts 1.9 0.5 4.3 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 18.1 -43.0 112.8 Defense aircraft/ parts 53.3 -8.0 -10.2 Capital goods 5.4 -12.1 12.3 NonDefense cap goods 3.3 -9.0 9.2 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 1.2 0.9 -4.8 Defense cap goods 31.3 -38.3 49.1 PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb Total unfilled orders 0.3 -0.5 0.9 Total inventories 0.4 -0.1 0.4 Total shipments -0.6 0.9 0.7 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -1.5 0.5 1.6 BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb New Orders 222.557 215.407 228.834 Ex-Transportation 154.999 152.935 155.581 Ex-Defense 212.240 207.877 217.523 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 161.784 154.628 167.982 Primary Metals 24.783 24.654 26.175 Gen. Machinery 34.514 33.883 34.494 Computers/Electronics 21.357 20.615 20.716 Computer/related 2.367 2.459 2.463 Communications 4.280 4.051 3.973 Electrical/appliances 10.406 10.338 10.372 Transp. Equip. 67.558 62.472 73.253 Motor vehicles/parts 45.123 44.264 44.062 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 12.383 10.481 18.400 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.380 2.858 3.108 Capital goods 83.709 79.442 90.363 NonDefense cap goods 76.105 73.650 80.973 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 67.408 66.589 65.980 Defense cap goods 7.604 5.792 9.390 BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb Total unfilled orders 996.190 993.483 998.960 Total inventories 377.921 376.586 376.787 Total shipments 227.104 228.372 226.278 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 65.554 66.526 66.202 N/A - not available

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Mar Feb Jan

Durable Goods -6.9 6.4 3.9

Factory Orders -4.9 3.9 6.4

FORECASTS:

U.S. April durable goods orders +1.5 pct

U.S. April durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. April nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct

NOTES:

On May 17 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable goods through March 2013, resulting in some revisions to previously published data.

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.