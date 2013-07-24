July 24 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Jun'12 Total Units 8.3 497 459 476 453 466 360 By Region: Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Northeast 18.5 32 27 35 28 29 Midwest -11.8 67 76 83 61 59 South 10.9 274 247 243 260 267 West 13.8 124 109 115 104 111

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 38.1 percent from 2012.

In 1,000s: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Actual Units Sold 48 43 45 44 46 Sales Prices: Mean 295.0 307.4 307.8 336.8 331.3 Median 249.7 262.8 263.9 282.1 272.6 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Total Units 1.3 2.1 2.3 3.3 -0.4 1.3 Number of Months: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Supply of Homes 3.9 4.2 4.1 4.2 4.0 1,000 units: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) End-Month Inventory 161 159 161 158 157

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June new home sales 482,000 units