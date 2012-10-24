Oct 24 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Sep Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Sep'11 Total Units 5.7 389 368 373 373 374 306 By Region: Pct Sep Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Northeast 16.7 35 30 36 31 30 Midwest -37.3 32 51 56 53 55 South 16.8 215 184 174 184 183 West 3.9 107 103 107 105 106

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 27.1 percent from September 2011.

In 1,000s: Sep Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Actual Units Sold 31 31 31 34 34 Sales Prices: Mean 292.4 293.9 295.3 280.5 270.6 Median 242.4 250.4 256.9 236.7 231.1 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Total Units -1.3 -0.3 3.6 3.6 -2.4 -2.2 Number of Months: Sep Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.5 4.7 4.5 4.6 4.5 1,000 units: Sep Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) End-Month Inventory 145 143 141 143 141

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. new home sales 385,000 units