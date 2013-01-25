Jan 25 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Dec'11 Total Units -7.3 369 398 377 364 361 339 By Region: Pct Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Northeast -29.4 24 34 27 23 24 Midwest 21.3 57 47 49 54 56 South -8.4 208 227 218 185 180 West -11.1 80 90 83 102 101

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 8.8 percent from December 2011.

In 1,000s: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Actual Units Sold 26 29 27 29 29 Sales Prices: Mean 304.0 289.9 299.7 281.1 272.2 Median 248.9 245.6 246.2 243.1 237.5 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Total Units 9.3 4.4 -4.0 -3.5 3.3 1.9 Number of Months: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.9 4.5 4.7 4.8 4.9 1,000 units: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) End-Month Inventory 151 149 149 147 147

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. new home sales 385,000 units