June 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: May April March New Orders 3.6 3.6 -5.9 Ex-Transportation 0.7 1.7 -1.6 Ex-Defense 3.5 2.5 -4.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.9 4.8 -8.0 Primary Metals 0.9 2.3 -5.5 Gen. Machinery 1.2 1.0 -1.5 Computers/Electronics 2.7 4.7 -0.6 Computer/related 1.0 -3.7 -0.4 Communications 12.6 11.9 2.2 Electrical/appliances 1.4 unch -0.2 Transp. Equip. 10.2 8.3 -15.0 Motor vehicles/parts -1.2 2.4 0.1 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 51.0 18.3 -43.3 Defense aircraft/ parts 3.7 43.0 -7.5 Capital goods 9.6 5.4 -12.0 NonDefense cap goods 9.3 3.5 -8.9 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 1.1 1.2 1.1 Defense cap goods 12.0 30.2 -39.1 PERCENT CHANGES: May April March Total unfilled orders 0.8 0.3 -0.6 Total inventories 0.1 0.3 -0.1 Total shipments 1.2 -0.6 0.9 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 1.7 -2.0 0.6 BILLIONS OF DLRS: May April March New Orders 231.030 222.988 215.267 Ex-Transportation 156.761 155.617 153.033 Ex-Defense 220.586 213.084 207.790 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 169.891 161.941 154.464 Primary Metals 25.530 25.312 24.731 Gen. Machinery 34.732 34.331 33.982 Computers/Electronics 22.130 21.557 20.595 Computer/related 2.387 2.363 2.454 Communications 5.116 4.544 4.061 Electrical/appliances 10.496 10.349 10.351 Transp. Equip. 74.269 67.371 62.234 Motor vehicles/parts 44.622 45.168 44.109 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 18.630 12.339 10.431 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.263 4.112 2.875 Capital goods 91.865 83.849 79.517 NonDefense cap goods 83.519 76.397 73.795 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 68.293 67.554 66.734 Defense cap goods 8.346 7.452 5.722 BILLIONS OF DLRS: May April March Total unfilled orders 1004.706 996.630 993.372 Total inventories 377.952 377.489 376.534 Total shipments 229.739 226.909 228.342 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 66.358 65.227 66.592