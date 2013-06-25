June 25 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) May'12 Total Units 2.1 476 466 454 451 444 369 By Region: Pct May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Northeast 20.7 35 29 30 36 36 Midwest 40.7 83 59 59 61 62 South -9.0 243 267 242 242 235 West 3.6 115 111 123 112 111 Total sales of new single-family homes rose 29.0 percent from May 2012.

In 1,000s: May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Actual Units Sold 45 46 45 43 42 Sales Prices: Mean 307.8 331.3 330.8 294.8 286.7 Median 263.9 272.6 271.6 255.0 250.7 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Total Units 3.3 2.3 1.3 3.5 -2.8 -6.3 Number of Months: May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.1 4.0 4.1 4.1 4.1 1,000 units: May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) End-Month Inventory 161 157 156 153 151

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May new home sales 462,000 units