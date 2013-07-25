July 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally
adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes
from prior months.
PERCENT CHANGES: June May April
New Orders 4.2 5.2 3.6
Ex-Transportation unch 1.0 1.8
Ex-Defense 3.0 4.9 2.6
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 5.7 7.0 4.8
Primary Metals -0.2 0.6 2.3
Gen. Machinery 2.4 0.5 1.2
Computers/Electronics -2.6 3.2 4.6
Computer/related -2.1 -2.1 -3.7
Communications -11.7 15.2 11.9
Electrical/appliances -1.8 3.4 0.1
Transp. Equip. 12.8 14.8 8.0
Motor vehicles/parts 1.3 -0.8 2.3
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 31.4 68.1 18.4
Defense aircraft/
parts 18.7 4.8 42.8
Capital goods 9.0 13.4 5.4
NonDefense cap goods 6.3 12.9 3.5
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 0.7 2.2 1.2
Defense cap goods 35.2 19.4 29.9
PERCENT CHANGES: June May April
Total unfilled orders 2.1 1.1 0.3
Total inventories 0.2 unch 0.2
Total shipments unch 1.3 -0.6
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -0.9 1.9 -2.1
BILLIONS OF DLRS: June May April
New Orders 244.494 234.581 223.003
Ex-Transportation 157.420 157.369 155.774
Ex-Defense 230.302 223.629 213.124
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 183.051 173.160 161.842
Primary Metals 25.405 25.466 25.307
Gen. Machinery 35.392 34.572 34.396
Computers/Electronics 21.661 22.239 21.541
Computer/related 2.265 2.313 2.362
Communications 4.620 5.233 4.543
Electrical/appliances 10.519 10.712 10.358
Transp. Equip. 87.074 77.212 67.229
Motor vehicles/parts 45.340 44.758 45.127
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 27.267 20.750 12.346
Defense aircraft/
parts 5.107 4.303 4.106
Capital goods 103.596 95.064 83.807
NonDefense cap goods 91.601 86.190 76.374
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 69.526 69.013 67.531
Defense cap goods 11.995 8.874 7.433
BILLIONS OF DLRS: June May April
Total unfilled orders 1029.358 1007.952 996.628
Total inventories 377.959 377.274 377.362
Total shipments 229.757 229.773 226.915
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 65.822 66.399 65.164
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
May Apr Mar
Durable Goods 3.7 3.6 -5.9
Factory Orders 2.1 1.3 -4.7
FORECASTS:
U.S. June durable goods orders +1.3 pct
U.S. June durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct
U.S. June durables ex-defense +1.5 pct
U.S. June nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.5 pct
NOTES:
N/A - not available
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.