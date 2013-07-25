July 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: June May April New Orders 4.2 5.2 3.6 Ex-Transportation unch 1.0 1.8 Ex-Defense 3.0 4.9 2.6 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 5.7 7.0 4.8 Primary Metals -0.2 0.6 2.3 Gen. Machinery 2.4 0.5 1.2 Computers/Electronics -2.6 3.2 4.6 Computer/related -2.1 -2.1 -3.7 Communications -11.7 15.2 11.9 Electrical/appliances -1.8 3.4 0.1 Transp. Equip. 12.8 14.8 8.0 Motor vehicles/parts 1.3 -0.8 2.3 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 31.4 68.1 18.4 Defense aircraft/ parts 18.7 4.8 42.8 Capital goods 9.0 13.4 5.4 NonDefense cap goods 6.3 12.9 3.5 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 0.7 2.2 1.2 Defense cap goods 35.2 19.4 29.9 PERCENT CHANGES: June May April Total unfilled orders 2.1 1.1 0.3 Total inventories 0.2 unch 0.2 Total shipments unch 1.3 -0.6 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.9 1.9 -2.1 BILLIONS OF DLRS: June May April New Orders 244.494 234.581 223.003 Ex-Transportation 157.420 157.369 155.774 Ex-Defense 230.302 223.629 213.124 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 183.051 173.160 161.842 Primary Metals 25.405 25.466 25.307 Gen. Machinery 35.392 34.572 34.396 Computers/Electronics 21.661 22.239 21.541 Computer/related 2.265 2.313 2.362 Communications 4.620 5.233 4.543 Electrical/appliances 10.519 10.712 10.358 Transp. Equip. 87.074 77.212 67.229 Motor vehicles/parts 45.340 44.758 45.127 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 27.267 20.750 12.346 Defense aircraft/ parts 5.107 4.303 4.106 Capital goods 103.596 95.064 83.807 NonDefense cap goods 91.601 86.190 76.374 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 69.526 69.013 67.531 Defense cap goods 11.995 8.874 7.433 BILLIONS OF DLRS: June May April Total unfilled orders 1029.358 1007.952 996.628 Total inventories 377.959 377.274 377.362 Total shipments 229.757 229.773 226.915 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 65.822 66.399 65.164