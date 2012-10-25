Oct 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
New Orders 9.9 -13.1 3.3
Ex-Transportation 2.0 -2.1 -1.4
Ex-Defense 9.1 -12.3 4.7
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 14.0 -16.5 3.4
Primary Metals 4.1 -2.5 2.2
Gen. Machinery 9.2 -6.1 -6.1
Computers/Electronics -2.5 -4.8 -2.1
Computer/related -2.5 -5.7 0.3
Communications -4.5 -9.0 -3.4
Electrical/appliances -2.7 2.8 -2.2
Transp. Equip. 31.7 -33.7 13.2
Motor vehicles/parts -0.4 -11.6 12.3
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 2640.7 -97.2 51.1
Defense aircraft/
parts 27.2 -1.4 -11.4
Capital goods 25.6 -26.0 1.8
NonDefense cap goods 23.7 -24.0 4.4
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft unch 0.2 -5.6
Defense cap goods 43.7 -40.4 -14.3
PERCENT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
Total unfilled orders 0.2 -1.7 0.7
Total inventories 0.3 0.6 0.9
Total shipments 0.8 -2.9 1.8
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -0.3 -1.2 -1.6
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July
New Orders 218.238 198.603 228.588
Ex-Transportation 148.590 145.705 148.799
Ex-Defense 207.028 189.736 216.402
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 158.942 139.421 166.941
Primary Metals 28.007 26.907 27.588
Gen. Machinery 30.330 27.783 29.584
Computers/Electronics 19.765 20.269 21.280
Computer/related 2.621 2.687 2.850
Communications 2.834 2.968 3.263
Electrical/appliances 9.564 9.833 9.566
Transp. Equip. 69.648 52.898 79.789
Motor vehicles/parts 43.346 43.500 49.235
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 14.663 0.535 19.199
Defense aircraft/
parts 5.711 4.490 4.556
Capital goods 80.114 63.772 86.121
NonDefense cap goods 71.395 57.704 75.941
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 60.270 60.253 60.113
Defense cap goods 8.719 6.068 10.180
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July
Total unfilled orders 980.813 979.213 995.852
Total inventories 372.881 371.944 369.847
Total shipments 224.211 222.398 229.046
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 62.838 63.048 63.787
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Aug July June
Durable Goods -13.2 3.3 1.6
Factory Orders -5.2 2.6 -0.5
FORECASTS:
U.S. Sept. durable goods orders +7.1 pct
U.S. Sept. durables ex-transportation +0.8 pct
U.S. Sept. nondefense cap ex-aircraft +0.7 pct
NOTES:
N/A - not available
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.