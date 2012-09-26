Sept 26 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Aug'11 Total Units -0.3 373 374 372 361 359 292 By Region: Pct Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Northeast 20.0 36 30 30 16 17 Midwest 1.8 56 55 56 49 52 South -4.9 174 183 180 185 183 West 0.9 107 106 106 111 107

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 27.7 percent from 2011.

In 1,000s: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Actual Units Sold 31 34 34 35 34 Sales Prices: Mean 295.3 270.6 263.2 268.7 266.9 Median 256.9 231.1 224.2 231.4 229.1 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Total Units 3.6 3.6 -2.2 -3.5 3.1 3.9 Number of Months: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.8 4.8 1,000 units: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) End-Month Inventory 141 141 142 144 143

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Aug. new home sales 380,000 units