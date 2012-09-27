Sept 27 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Aug July June New Orders -13.2 3.3 1.6 Ex-Transportation -1.6 -1.3 -2.2 Ex-Defense -12.4 4.7 -0.7 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -16.5 3.4 2.4 Primary Metals -1.7 1.8 -1.5 Gen. Machinery -4.7 -6.2 -2.5 Computers/Electronics -3.4 -0.8 -4.9 Computer/related -2.9 0.1 -5.0 Communications -7.1 -3.4 -7.1 Electrical/appliances 3.8 -2.4 -4.6 Transp. Equip. -34.9 13.1 10.8 Motor vehicles/parts -10.9 12.1 -0.7 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -101.8 51.1 32.5 Defense aircraft/ parts -8.1 -11.4 23.7 Capital goods -26.2 2.0 8.1 NonDefense cap goods -24.3 4.8 2.4 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 1.1 -5.2 -2.7 Defense cap goods -40.1 -14.7 64.3 PERCENT CHANGES: Aug July June Total unfilled orders -1.7 0.7 0.4 Total inventories 0.6 0.8 0.3 Total shipments -3.0 1.9 unch NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.9 -1.1 1.4 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Aug July June New Orders 198.494 228.623 221.368 Ex-Transportation 146.608 148.929 150.895 Ex-Defense 189.726 216.480 206.693 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 139.363 166.979 161.449 Primary Metals 27.000 27.480 26.996 Gen. Machinery 28.165 29.567 31.514 Computers/Electronics 20.846 21.570 21.744 Computer/related 2.761 2.844 2.841 Communications 3.030 3.263 3.378 Electrical/appliances 9.909 9.547 9.778 Transp. Equip. 51.886 79.694 70.473 Motor vehicles/parts 43.760 49.140 43.851 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -.346 19.199 12.708 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.190 4.557 5.143 Capital goods 63.751 86.352 84.619 NonDefense cap goods 57.684 76.216 72.741 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 61.065 60.388 63.667 Defense cap goods 6.067 10.136 11.878 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Aug July June Total unfilled orders 978.743 995.663 988.660 Total inventories 371.559 369.361 366.503 Total shipments 222.454 229.270 225.011 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 63.487 64.076 64.815

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

July June May

Durable Goods 4.1 1.6 1.5

Factory Orders 2.8 -0.5 0.5

FORECASTS:

U.S. Aug. durable goods orders -5.0 pct

U.S. Aug. durables ex-transportation +0.3 pct

U.S. Aug. durables ex-defense -1.2 pct

U.S. Aug. nondefense cap ex-aircraft +0.5 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.