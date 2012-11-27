Nov 27 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug New Orders unch 9.2 -13.1 Ex-Transportation 1.5 1.7 -2.0 Ex-Defense 0.1 8.5 -12.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 0.8 13.3 -16.4 Primary Metals 1.7 3.9 -2.5 Gen. Machinery 2.9 8.0 -6.1 Computers/Electronics 0.9 -0.5 -4.0 Computer/related -9.3 0.3 -4.4 Communications 11.4 -6.2 -8.6 Electrical/appliances 4.1 -4.1 2.6 Transp. Equip. -3.1 29.7 -33.7 Motor vehicles/parts -1.6 -1.9 -11.7 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -5.8 2651.8 -97.2 Defense aircraft/ parts -4.3 32.1 -1.4 Capital goods -0.1 24.4 -25.8 NonDefense cap goods 0.8 23.0 -23.9 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 1.7 -0.4 0.3 Defense cap goods -7.1 37.5 -40.0 PERCENT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug Total unfilled orders 0.2 0.1 -1.7 Total inventories 0.4 0.2 0.6 Total shipments -0.6 0.5 -2.9 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.4 -0.3 -1.1 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Oct Sept Aug New Orders 216.948 216.900 198.693 Ex-Transportation 150.517 148.338 145.822 Ex-Defense 206.002 205.871 189.789 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 159.357 158.048 139.495 Primary Metals 28.436 27.957 26.908 Gen. Machinery 30.855 29.991 27.778 Computers/Electronics 20.509 20.335 20.428 Computer/related 2.478 2.733 2.724 Communications 3.116 2.796 2.981 Electrical/appliances 9.798 9.416 9.815 Transp. Equip. 66.431 68.562 52.871 Motor vehicles/parts 41.990 42.679 43.497 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 13.815 14.667 0.533 Defense aircraft/ parts 5.674 5.930 4.490 Capital goods 79.361 79.422 63.861 NonDefense cap goods 71.566 71.027 57.756 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 61.054 60.044 60.305 Defense cap goods 7.795 8.395 6.105 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Oct Sept Aug Total unfilled orders 982.495 980.185 979.304 Total inventories 374.443 372.825 371.952 Total shipments 222.214 223.455 222.397 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 62.601 62.864 63.065

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Sept Aug July

Durable Goods 9.8 -13.1 3.3

Factory Orders 4.8 -5.1 2.6

FORECASTS:

U.S. Oct. durable goods orders -0.6 pct

U.S. Oct. durables ex-transportation -0.5 pct

U.S. Oct. durables ex-defense -0.5 pct

U.S. Oct. nondefense cap ex-aircraft -0.5 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.