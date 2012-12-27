BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says board approved further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower and associated equipment
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
Dec 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
12/22/12 350,000 356,750 N/A N/A
12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5
12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5
12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5
11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000 2.5
11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6
11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000 2.6
11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Dec. 15 from 361,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 15 from 367,750
Continued Claims: Dec. 8 from 3,225,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 15, the latest period for which data are available. They were:
Florida 5,080
Kentucky 1,009
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 10 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 15, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -6,867
New Jersey -5,101
Pennsylvania -3,412
New York -2,938
Michigan -2,889
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 360,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.200 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE TO 440,887 DEC 22 WEEK FROM 401,429 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS RISE TO 3,254,214 DEC 15 WEEK FROM 3,244,564 PRIOR WEEK
