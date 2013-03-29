March 29 U.S. Commerce Department personal income
and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Income 1.1 -3.7 2.6 1.1
Wages/Salaries 0.6 -0.6 0.7 1.1
Disposable Income 1.1 -4.0 2.7 1.0
Personal Consumption 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.3
Durables unch 0.5 1.0 2.8
Nondurables 1.9 0.2 -0.2 -1.0
Services 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.4
Saving Rate, pct 2.6 2.2 6.5 4.1
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Consumption 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.5
Durables 0.1 0.4 1.2 2.9
Nondurables 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.1
Services 0.3 0.2 unch 0.2
Disposable Income 0.7 -4.0 2.7 1.2
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
PCE Price Index 0.4 unch unch -0.1
0.3892 0.0361 0.0017 -0.1373
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.2 unch 0.1
0.0559 0.1663 0.0455 0.0832
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.5 0.1 unch -0.2
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 unch unch
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
PCE Price Index 1.3 1.3 1.5 1.5
Core PCE Price Index 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.5
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.5 1.3 1.5 1.6
Mkt-based Core Index 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.6
Current Dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Income 13,585 13,442 13,956 13,598
Wages/Salaries 7,019 6,975 7,017 6,967
Disposable Income 12,048 11,921 12,419 12,090
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Manufacturing 758 750 753 747
Service Industries 4,628 4,599 4,637 4,598
Government 1,206 1,205 1,204 1,203
Proprietors' Income 1,254 1,242 1,232 1,226
Farm 69 65 60 61
Nonfarm 1,185 1,177 1,172 1,165
Personal Consumption 11,392 11,315 11,274 11,255
Durables 1,277 1,277 1,271 1,259
Nondurables 2,633 2,585 2,579 2,584
Services 7,482 7,453 7,423 7,412
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Consumption 9,749 9,721 9,689 9,673
Durables 1,440 1,439 1,433 1,416
Nondurables 2,122 2,112 2,101 2,098
Services 6,231 6,215 6,199 6,199
Disposable Income 10,311 10,241 10,673 10,390
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. personal income +0.8 pct
U.S. Feb. personal spending +0.6 pct
U.S. Feb. core pce price index +0.1 pct