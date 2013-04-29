April 29 U.S. Commerce Department personal income
and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec
Personal Income 0.2 1.1 -3.6 2.6
Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.7 -0.6 0.7
Disposable Income 0.2 1.1 -4.0 2.7
Personal Consumption 0.2 0.7 0.3 0.2
Durables -0.2 0.2 0.1 1.0
Nondurables -1.1 1.6 -0.2 -0.2
Services 0.7 0.5 0.4 0.2
Saving Rate, pct 2.7 2.7 2.3 6.5
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec
Personal Consumption 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2
Durables unch 0.3 0.1 1.2
Nondurables -0.4 0.2 0.1 0.1
Services 0.6 0.4 0.3 unch
Disposable Income 0.3 0.7 -4.0 2.7
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec
PCE Price Index -0.1 0.4 0.1 unch
-0.1318 0.3951 0.0516 0.0017
Core PCE Price Index unch 0.1 0.2 unch
0.0323 0.0664 0.1829 0.0455
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.1 0.5 0.1 unch
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 unch
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec
PCE Price Index 1.0 1.3 1.3 1.5
Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.3 1.4 1.4
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.1 1.5 1.3 1.5
Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.4
Current Dollars, in billions
Mar Feb Jan Dec
Personal Income 13,630 13,600 13,448 13,956
Wages/Salaries 7,039 7,024 6,978 7,017
Disposable Income 12,080 12,059 11,925 12,419
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Mar Feb Jan Dec
Manufacturing 759 760 750 753
Service Industries 4,645 4,630 4,601 4,637
Government 1,208 1,207 1,205 1,204
Proprietors' Income 1,270 1,261 1,244 1,232
Farm 79 72 66 60
Nonfarm 1,191 1,189 1,178 1,172
Personal Consumption 11,405 11,384 11,303 11,274
Durables 1,272 1,275 1,273 1,271
Nondurables 2,586 2,616 2,574 2,579
Services 7,547 7,494 7,456 7,423
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Mar Feb Jan Dec
Personal Consumption 9,771 9,740 9,709 9,689
Durables 1,437 1,438 1,434 1,433
Nondurables 2,100 2,108 2,103 2,101
Services 6,277 6,239 6,216 6,199
Disposable Income 10,349 10,318 10,243 10,673
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. March personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. March personal spending 0.0 pct
U.S. March core pce price index +0.1 pct