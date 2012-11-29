European shares climb to 14-month high on positive surveys, HSBC slumps
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 29 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/24/12 393,000 405,250 N/A N/A
11/17/12 416,000-R 397,750-R 3,287,000 2.6
11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,357,000-R 2.6
11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000 2.5
10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5
10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5
10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 17 from 410,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 17 from 396,250
Continued Claims: Nov. 10 from 3,337,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 17, the latest period for which data are available:
Florida 1,534
Michigan 1,427
Massachusetts 1,189
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said eight states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 17, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York -30,603
California -26,337
Pennsylvania -11,451
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 390,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.323 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 357,015 NOV 24 WEEK FROM 403,556 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,820,064 NOV 17 WEEK FROM 2,944,372 PRIOR WEEK
* 2017 will be good but strenuous - VW brand chief (Adds VW confirmation of letter, comments from source and shares)
* Coming Up: U.S. Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 1445 GMT (Adds closing prices)