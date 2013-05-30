May 30 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic
Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with
comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q1'13 Q4'12 (Prev) 2012
From current production -2.2 2.3 2.3 6.8
Corporate income taxes -3.0 -1.0 -1.0 18.5
After Tax Profits -1.9 3.3 3.3 3.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for Q1:
U.S. Corporate profits after tax +2.0 pct
NOTES:
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and
capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production
do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as
reported to tax authorities.