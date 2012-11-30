BRIEF-Denbury CEO says expanding Bell Creek project in 2017
* Denbury CEO says most of 2017 spending activity will be in Heidelberg, Hastings and Delhi projects - Credit Suisse Energy Summit
Nov 30 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul Personal Income unch 0.4 0.1 0.1 Wages/Salaries -0.2 0.3 unch 0.2 Disposable Income unch 0.4 0.1 0.1 Personal Consumption -0.2 0.8 0.3 0.3 Durables -1.9 2.0 0.9 0.3 Nondurables -0.2 1.4 1.3 0.7 Services 0.1 0.3 -0.1 0.2 Saving Rate, pct 3.4 3.3 3.7 3.9
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul Personal Consumption -0.3 0.4 unch 0.3 Durables -1.7 2.2 1.1 0.6 Nondurables -0.3 0.3 unch 0.5 Services -0.1 0.2 -0.2 0.2 Disposable Income -0.1 unch -0.3 0.1
Oct Sep Aug Jul PCE Price Index 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.1
0.1255 0.3311 0.3548 0.0597 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 unch 0.1
0.1325 0.0606 0.0228 0.0879 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 unch 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul PCE Price Index 1.7 1.6 1.4 1.3 Core PCE Price Index 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.7 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.8 1.7 1.5 1.4 Mkt-based Core Index 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.8
Current Dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul Personal Income 13,434 13,434 13,386 13,375 Wages/Salaries 6,880 6,897 6,873 6,870 Disposable Income 11,955 11,954 11,912 11,903
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul Manufacturing 747 749 747 754 Service Industries 4,511 4,524 4,506 4,497 Government 1,206 1,206 1,204 1,201 Proprietors' Income 1,214 1,216 1,204 1,198 Farm 61 63 60 56 Nonfarm 1,153 1,153 1,145 1,142 Personal Consumption 11,197 11,218 11,134 11,098 Durables 1,215 1,238 1,214 1,203 Nondurables 2,604 2,609 2,572 2,539 Services 7,379 7,371 7,348 7,357
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul Personal Consumption 9,612 9,642 9,601 9,605 Durables 1,365 1,388 1,359 1,344 Nondurables 2,094 2,102 2,096 2,096 Services 6,183 6,186 6,175 6,189 Disposable Income 10,263 10,275 10,273 10,301
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. personal income +0.2 pct
U.S. Oct. personal spending unchanged
U.S. Oct. core pce price index +0.2 pct
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 European Union data privacy watchdogs will seek assurances from U.S. authorities that a move by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine a transatlantic pact protecting the privacy of Europeans' data.