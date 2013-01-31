Jan 31 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep
Personal Income 2.6 1.0 0.1 0.4
Wages/Salaries 0.6 0.9 -0.2 0.4
Disposable Income 2.7 1.0 0.1 0.4
Personal Consumption 0.2 0.4 -0.1 0.8
Durables 1.0 2.7 -1.2 2.1
Nondurables -0.2 -1.1 -0.2 1.5
Services 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.3
Saving Rate, pct 6.5 4.1 3.4 3.3
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep
Personal Consumption 0.2 0.6 -0.2 0.5
Durables 1.3 2.9 -1.0 2.3
Nondurables 0.3 0.1 -0.3 0.4
Services 0.1 0.4 -0.1 0.2
Disposable Income 2.8 1.3 -0.1 0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep
PCE Price Index unch -0.2 0.1 0.3
-0.0456 -0.2120 0.1350 0.3199
Core PCE Price Index unch unch 0.1 unch
0.0131 0.0464 0.1439 0.0465
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.1 -0.3 0.1 0.4
Mkt-based Core Index unch unch 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep
PCE Price Index 1.3 1.4 1.7 1.6
Core PCE Price Index 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.5
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.4 1.5 1.9 1.7
Mkt-based Core Index 1.4 1.6 1.7 1.7
Current Dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep
Personal Income 13,936 13,584 13,448 13,439
Wages/Salaries 6,994 6,949 6,888 6,903
Disposable Income 12,422 12,091 11,966 11,959
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep
Manufacturing 756 751 746 749
Service Industries 4,611 4,575 4,521 4,530
Government 1,204 1,203 1,203 1,205
Proprietors' Income 1,238 1,228 1,216 1,215
Farm 66 65 64 63
Nonfarm 1,172 1,164 1,153 1,152
Personal Consumption 11,278 11,255 11,214 11,223
Durables 1,271 1,258 1,225 1,240
Nondurables 2,574 2,578 2,607 2,611
Services 7,434 7,420 7,382 7,373
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep
Personal Consumption 9,706 9,683 9,627 9,648
Durables 1,434 1,417 1,377 1,390
Nondurables 2,105 2,099 2,096 2,103
Services 6,211 6,208 6,186 6,190
Disposable Income 10,691 10,402 10,272 10,280
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. personal income +0.8 pct
U.S. Dec. personal spending +0.3 pct
U.S. Dec. core pce price index +0.1 pct