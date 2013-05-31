FOREX-Dollar holds gains as U.S. March rate hike seen near certain
May 31 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Income unch 0.3 1.2 -4.4 Wages/Salaries unch 0.2 0.7 -2.4 Disposable Income -0.1 0.2 1.2 -5.1 Personal Consumption -0.2 0.1 0.8 0.3 Durables 0.4 -0.2 0.3 0.1 Nondurables -1.1 -1.0 2.0 -0.2 Services 0.1 0.6 0.6 0.5 Saving Rate, pct 2.5 2.5 2.4 2.1
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Consumption 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.2 Durables 0.7 unch 0.4 unch Nondurables 0.1 -0.2 0.6 0.1 Services -0.1 0.4 0.4 0.3 Disposable Income 0.1 0.3 0.8 -5.2
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan PCE Price Index -0.3 -0.1 0.4 0.1
-0.2501 -0.1146 0.4037 0.0619 Core PCE Price Index unch 0.1 0.1 0.2
0.0096 0.0559 0.0725 0.1951 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.4 -0.1 0.5 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan PCE Price Index 0.7 1.0 1.4 1.3 Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.7 1.1 1.5 1.3 Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.3 1.4 1.5
Current Dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Income 13,675 13,681 13,645 13,482 Wages/Salaries 7,071 7,069 7,053 7,004 Disposable Income 12,047 12,063 12,038 11,894
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan Manufacturing 769 771 771 761 Service Industries 4,666 4,662 4,647 4,614 Government 1,206 1,206 1,206 1,205 Proprietors' Income 1,267 1,275 1,269 1,248 Farm 72 83 75 68 Nonfarm 1,195 1,192 1,194 1,180 Personal Consumption 11,394 11,414 11,400 11,304 Durables 1,278 1,273 1,276 1,272 Nondurables 2,570 2,600 2,625 2,574 Services 7,546 7,542 7,500 7,458
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Consumption 9,782 9,776 9,752 9,709 Durables 1,448 1,438 1,438 1,433 Nondurables 2,115 2,112 2,116 2,103 Services 6,266 6,269 6,242 6,216 Disposable Income 10,343 10,331 10,297 10,216
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. April personal income +0.1 pct
U.S. April personal spending +0.1 pct
U.S. April core pce price index +0.1 pct
