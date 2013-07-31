July 31 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis' seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q2-A Q1 2012 GDP 1.7 1.1 2.8 Final Sales of Dom. Product 1.3 0.2 2.6 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 2.0 0.5 2.4 PCE price index 0.0 1.1 1.8 Core PCE price index 0.8 1.4 1.8 Mkt-based PCE price index -0.2 1.3 1.8 Core Mkt-based index 0.6 1.6 1.8 GDP price index 0.7 1.3 1.7 Implicit Deflator 0.7 1.7 1.7 Consumer Spending 1.8 2.3 2.2

Durable Goods 6.5 5.8 7.7

NonDurable Goods 2.0 2.7 1.4

Services 0.9 1.5 1.6 Business Investment 4.6 -4.6 7.3 Structures 6.8 -25.7 12.7 Equipment 4.1 1.6 7.6 Intellectual

property/software 3.8 3.7 3.4 Housing Investment 13.4 12.5 12.9 Exports 5.4 -1.3 3.5 Imports 9.5 0.6 2.2 Government Purchases -0.4 -4.2 -1.0 Federal -1.5 -8.4 -1.4 State and Local 0.3 -1.3 -0.7 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q2-A Q1 2012 GDP 15,648.7 15,583.9 15,470.7 Final Sales of Dom.Product 15,585.1 15,536.4 15,403.2 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,038.6 15,958.6 15,835.2 Consumer Spending 10,690.9 10,644.0 10,517.6

Durable Goods 1,324.2 1,303.5 1,246.7

NonDurable Goods 2,333.7 2,322.2 2,296.8

Services 7,047.5 7,031.1 6,982.7 Business Investment 1,971.0 1,949.0 1,931.8 Structures 414.7 407.9 421.6 Equipment 931.7 922.5 905.9

Intellectual

property/software 626.5 620.6 605.8 Housing Investment 486.2 471.2 433.7 Business Inventory Change 56.7 42.2 57.6 Farm 19.9 16.0 -7.2 Nonfarm 32.1 22.2 68.7 Net Exports of Goods -451.3 -422.3 -430.8 Exports 1,986.3 1,960.5 1,957.4 Imports 2,437.6 2,382.7 2,388.2 Govt. Purchases 2,904.4 2,907.4 2,963.1 Federal 1,168.3 1,172.8 1,220.3 State and Local 1,735.7 1,734.3 1,742.8 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.)

The department also revised profits of U.S. corporations through the first quarter of 2013.

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.

Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q1'13 Prev 2012 (Prev) From current production -1.3 -1.4 7.0 6.8 Corporate income taxes -5.8 -2.3 16.2 18.5 After Tax Profits -0.1 -1.1 4.7 3.7

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for Advance Q2:

+1.0 pct for GDP

+0.8 pct for Final Sales

+1.1 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.1 pct for Core PCE price index

+1.1 pct for PCE price index

NOTES:

The July 31 report reflects annual benchmark revisions to U.S. GDP from 1929 through the first quarter of 2013. Beginning with this report, the base year was changed to 2009 from 2005.

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the "Intellectual property products," which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.

The department will release Q2 corporate profits on August 29.