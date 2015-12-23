Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
Dec 23 Globe Trade Centre
* Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC said on Wednesday it has bought the Pixel office building in Poland's Western city of Poneman for 136.64 million zlotys ($35.2 million)
* The building has a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 14,500 square meters and is fully occupied by Poland's leading web retailer Allegro.
* GTC runs a portfolio of 33 commercial real estate projects providing approximately 632,000 square meters in Poland, Serbia, Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8858 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.