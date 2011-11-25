NEW DELHI Nov 25 Foreign supermarkets setting up shop in India will have to source 30 percent of their goods from smaller, local industries, while also needing to make a minimum investment of $100 million in the country, Industry Secretary P.K. Chaudhary said on Friday.

The policy will take big strides in beefing up food supply chains and the riders will not prevent investors from coming into the market, Chaudhary told Reuters in an interview.

Under fire for a slow pace of reform, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's embattled government appears to be slowly shaking off a string of corruption scandals to focus on policy changes long desired by investors.

Shares in Indian retailers jumped on Friday after the government opened up the $450 billion supermarket sector to global giants. [ID:nL4E7MP0B6]

"I don’t think the conditions are strict," he said.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)

