UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
Sept 9 (Reuters) -
* Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday the country's banking system was a matter of concern, but not a main worry and there was no ground for panic.
* He also said steel, power, discoms, and to a lesser extent textiles and highways are main stressed sectors contributing to bad debts.
* Jaitley said he was open to looking at consolidation of fragile banks with stronger banks. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; ; Editing by Malini Menon)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)