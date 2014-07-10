Japan Jan core machinery orders fall 3.2 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, March 13 Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.2 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Monday. The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.5 percent increase. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electrical equipment, fell 8.2 percent in January, versus the