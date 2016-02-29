Feb 29 India budget: govt to provide 250 bln rupees capital infusion to state-run banks in 2016/17

* India budget: we will find resources for additional capital for banks if required

* India budget: bankruptcy code for financial firms to be introduced in parliament in 2016/17

* India budget: rbi act is being amended for implementing monetary policy framework

* India budget: to list general insurances cos on stock exchanges

For highlights of Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley's 2016/17 federal budget