Feb 29 India budget: govt to provide 250 bln
rupees capital infusion to state-run banks in 2016/17
* India budget: we will find resources for additional
capital for banks if required
* India budget: bankruptcy code for financial firms to be
introduced in parliament in 2016/17
* India budget: rbi act is being amended for implementing
monetary policy framework
* India budget: to list general insurances cos on stock
exchanges
* For highlights of Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley's
2016/17 federal budget, click here:
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [ ]
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar)