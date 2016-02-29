Feb 29 India Budget:
* Investment basket of foreign portfolio investors in
corporate bonds will also include unlisted debt securities,
pass-through securities
* Proposes to raise foreign portfolio investment limit in
state-run cos except banks to 49 percent from 24 percent
currently
* Proposes raising investment limit for foreign entities in
local stock exchanges to 15 percent from 5 percent
* India budget: redemption of sovereign gold bonds by
individuals will be exempt from capital gains tax
* Forex appreciation gains at redemption on
rupee-denominated bonds by non-residents will be exempt from
capital gains tax
