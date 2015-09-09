UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
Sept 9 Indian banks will decide on interest rate for gold monetisation scheme, the economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Krishna Das)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)