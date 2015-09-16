UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 16 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd
* Mahindra Auto Steel says opens its automotive steel processing facility near Pune, in western India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.