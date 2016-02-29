Feb 29 India Budget: Proposes To Levy Infra Cess
Of 1 Pct to 4 percent on certain model of cars
* India budget:raises factory gate tax on various tobacco
products by 10 percent to 15 percent
* India budget:proposes limited compliance window on
undeclared income of domestic tax payers
* India budget: one time tax dispute resolution proposed for
retrospective taxation
* India budget:proposes new dispute resolution scheme to
resolve tax disputes
* India budget: will not resort to retrospective taxation in
future
* For highlights of Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley's
2016/17 federal budget, click here:
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [ ]
(Reporting By Malini Menon)