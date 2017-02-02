Feb 2 Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek says:

* To reduce the number of car platforms from six to two

* Have created a sub-brand called Tamo, an incubator for new technologies, business models for future mobility solutions

* Tamo will be a separate product line

* Tamo will contribute to the repositioning of the Tata Motors brand

* Would like to make passenger vehicle business financially self sustaining

* To introduce both its two new platforms in 2018 and gradually phase out other platforms

* Tata Motors says in a statement: first product developed by Tamo will be launched at the Geneva motor show in March. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah and Euan Rocha)