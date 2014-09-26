BRIEF-China SCE Property says Feb contracted sales were RMB1.997 bln
* In February group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately rmb1.997 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, Sept 26 Colombia's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 percent as expected on Friday to help bolster economic growth as inflation remains under control.
A Reuters poll this week showed 29 of 36 analysts expected the policy board to maintain borrowing costs at the highest level since October 2012. Second half growth is expected at 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
* In February group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately rmb1.997 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AGM approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mhoeF4) Further company coverage:
* gov officials say risk of steep slide in China economy reduced