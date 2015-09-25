BOGOTA, Sept 25 Colombia's central bank
increased the benchmark interest rate a quarter point on Friday
in an effort to stem rising inflation even with falling economic
growth projections.
The seven-member board decided to boost the lending rate to
4.75 percent, resuming a tightening cycle after 12 months of
holding it steady, meeting the forecast of 13 of 23 analysts in
a Reuters survey.
The central bank said that the effect of the devaluation of
the peso currency and the El Nino weather phenomenon would slow
inflation's decrease back down toward the 2 to 4 percent target
range.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)