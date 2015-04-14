BRASILIA, April 14 Tony Volpon, nominee to
Brazil's central bank board, said on Tuesday that recent
interest rate increases are not enough to bring inflation to the
center of the official target.
Speaking to the Senate's economic affairs committee, Volpon
said the main objective of the bank is to battle inflation and
warned of heightened market volatility stemming from the
normalization of interest rates in the United States.
Volpon, who is nominated to be the bank's international
affairs director, needs to be confirmed by the Senate. Central
bank nominee to the regulation directorship Otavio Damaso was
also at the hearing.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)