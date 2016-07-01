July 1 Vale Sa :

* Brazil's Vale said in a statement it aims to demonstrate to courts that the settlement agreed with the government in March is the best option for repairing damage from the Samarco tailings dam disaster

* The settlement was ratified in May but that decision was suspended on Friday after an appeal from prosecutors

* Samarco is a joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton

