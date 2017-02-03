BRASILIA Feb 3 TIM Participações SA, Brazil's second largest wireless carrier, said its net income fell 22 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due to more capital spending and financial expenses.

Still, its profit of 364 million reais ($117 million) beat a consensus estimate of 217 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

EBITDA rose 4 percent from a year earlier to 1.568 billion reais, beating a consensus estimate of 1.401 billion reais.

($1 = 3.1235 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Adrian Croft)