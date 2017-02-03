Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspended
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
BRASILIA Feb 3 TIM Participações SA, Brazil's second largest wireless carrier, said its net income fell 22 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due to more capital spending and financial expenses.
Still, its profit of 364 million reais ($117 million) beat a consensus estimate of 217 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
EBITDA rose 4 percent from a year earlier to 1.568 billion reais, beating a consensus estimate of 1.401 billion reais.
($1 = 3.1235 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Adrian Croft)
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body