SAO PAULO Oct 26 The chief executive of Illycaffe said on Wednesday he expected Brazil's new 2012/13 coffee crop to reach 55 million 60-kg bags.

Illycaffe is inaugurating its first coffee shop in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of coffee.

"Flowering was very good," CEO Andrea Illy said. "We will wait to see how it matures but if all goes well, we could have a very good crop in quality and in quantity. Output could reach 58 million bags" but would most likely be 55 million, he said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)

((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com; +5511-5644-7721; Reuters Messaging: reese.ewing.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: COFFEE BRAZIL/ILLYCAFFE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.