SAO PAULO Dec 12 The merger between Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN and its Brazilian counterpart TAM TAMM4.SA is likely to win approval with restrictions from Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade, a high level official in Cade said on Monday.

(Reporting By Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing)

