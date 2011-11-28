SAO PAULO Nov 28 Shares of Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) rose 2 percent in early trading on Monday after the company announced a more modest investment plan for 2012 than 2011.

For more, see [ID:nN1E7AR0AY]

(Reporting by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7725; Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VALE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.