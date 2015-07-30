BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
July 30 (Reuters) -
* Vale CEO says firm has made up most of its cash-flow deficit with asset sales
* Vale CEO says expects nickel price to rise in second half of 2015
* Vale CEO says no decision made yet about whether to go ahead with IPO of base metals unit
* Vale says it is not closing any iron ore mines as part of phasing out some higher-cost production Full results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: