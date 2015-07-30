July 30 (Reuters) -

* Vale CEO says firm has made up most of its cash-flow deficit with asset sales

* Vale CEO says expects nickel price to rise in second half of 2015

* Vale CEO says no decision made yet about whether to go ahead with IPO of base metals unit

* Vale says it is not closing any iron ore mines as part of phasing out some higher-cost production Full results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)