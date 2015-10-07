Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* Brazil oil and gas auction sells 11 out of 22 blocks in Parnaiba onshore basin

* Successful companies included BTG Pactual Group , Parnaiba Gas Natural, Vipetro, Ouro Preto Energia and Eneva

* Brazil oil and gas auction gets no offers for any of nine exploration blocks in Camamu-Almada offshore basin (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)