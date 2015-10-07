Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* Brazil Oil And Gas auction sells 2 of 10 blocks In Sergipe-Alagoas offshore basin, winning bids had no competition

* Sergipe-Alagoas offshore basin had been expected to be one of the most fiercely contested at Brazil oil auction

* Both bids won by Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)