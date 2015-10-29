METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
Oct 29 Comments made on conference call with reporters:
* Brazil's Gerdau CEO says third quarter results impacted by increase in imports to North America and Brazil, mainly from China
* Gerdau's CFO says company aims to reduce leverage over future quarters
* CFO says he expects leverage at company to be reduced over the next one or two quarters Third quarter results coverage: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.