METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
Oct 29 Comments made on conference call with analysts to discuss third quarter results:
* Usiminas will work within market conditions over next 12 to 18 months to refinance debt that is due
* Usiminas says investments in 2015 should be below 750 million reais, will cut 2016 investment significantly
* CFO says expects leverage to rise over coming quarters, will open discussions with creditors to obtain waivers on covenants Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.