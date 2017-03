Dec 30 (Reuters) -

* Vale-BHP Billiton joint venture Samarco says will make last iron ore pellet shipment from declining stocks in first half of January

* Samarco's iron ore mine in Brazil's state of Minas Gerais has been closed since a tailings dam broke in November, killing 17 and leaving hundreds homeless

* Samarco said the final shipment will go to China Further company coverage: AND (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)