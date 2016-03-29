March 29 In a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results, Brazilian steelmaker CSN said:

* It might look to buy more iron ore from third parties in Minas Gerais this year

* It will increase prices by 10 percent in order to help maintain margins and investment

* It expects unit in Volta Redonda where accident occurred at the weekend to restart on April 10 Results coverage Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)