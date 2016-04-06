April 6 (Reuters) -
* Brazilian miner Vale SA said in a statement on
Wednesday that it is not in negotiations with Norway's Yara
International to sell fertilizer assets
* Business daily Valor Economico earlier on Wednesday
published an article that suggested Yara was a likely suitor for
Vale's fertilizer assets
* Yara also denied it is in negotiations with Vale
* Vale has said that it is looking to sell or attract
partners for its fertilizer unit
(Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)