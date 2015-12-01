Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Vale CFO Luciano Siani says capital investment needed to maintain production will stabilize at about $3 billion a year

* Vale CFO says it should close plans for coal logistics joint venture in Mozambique by 1st half 2016

* Vale CFO says can break even with iron ore at $40 a tonne starting in 2017

* Vale says it will need to finance cash needs in 2016 if iron ore is at $40 a tonne in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)