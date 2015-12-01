BRIEF-Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
* Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
Dec 1 (Reuters) -
* Vale CFO Luciano Siani says capital investment needed to maintain production will stabilize at about $3 billion a year
* Vale CFO says it should close plans for coal logistics joint venture in Mozambique by 1st half 2016
* Vale CFO says can break even with iron ore at $40 a tonne starting in 2017
* Vale says it will need to finance cash needs in 2016 if iron ore is at $40 a tonne in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Astronics - on April 3, unit of co acquired substantially all assets, certain liabilities of custom control concepts llc for was $10.7 million in cash Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nPX1el) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.