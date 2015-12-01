BRIEF-Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
* Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
Dec 1 Vale SA executives spoke on Tuesday at the New York Stock Exchanges for the Rio de Janeiro-based mining company's annual Vale Day investor conference
* Vale CEO says Valepar shareholder group had hoped to renew its control accord by end of this year, but that is now unlikely as a result of Samarco disaster and other developments
* Vale is scaling down Carnalita potash project in Brazil's Sergipe state to about 500,000 tonnes/year from more than 1 million tonnes
* Vale has no estimate of cost of environmental damage to rivers and environment caused by dam-burst at Samarco mine in Brazil, any value is speculation, company lawyer said.
* Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira says the company must be very prudent about its dividend policy considering cash flow concerns in 2016 and 2017
* Vale says liability for Samarco environmental damage under Brazilian law only shifts to Vale and Australia's BHP Billiton , Vale's 50-50 partner, if Samarco itself can't pay
* Vale says iron ore sales volumes may exceed production volumes in 2016 because of depletion of stocks in brazil Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Astronics - on April 3, unit of co acquired substantially all assets, certain liabilities of custom control concepts llc for was $10.7 million in cash Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nPX1el) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.