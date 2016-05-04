May 4 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA said on a conference call to discuss first quarter results that it sees opportunities to raise steel prices in Brazil and other countries due to the rise in commodity prices

* The company said it expects investments in 2016 to reach 1.5 billion reais ($423 million)

($1 = 3.547 reais)

