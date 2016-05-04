WRAPUP 2-Tillerson carries Syria stance to Moscow as Trump administration speaks for West
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA said on a conference call to discuss first quarter results that it sees opportunities to raise steel prices in Brazil and other countries due to the rise in commodity prices
* The company said it expects investments in 2016 to reach 1.5 billion reais ($423 million)
($1 = 3.547 reais)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
* Guyana Goldfields Inc - in Q1 ended March 31, 2017, mill at Aurora gold mine processed an average of 6,698 tonnes per day of ore