BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA :
* Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said on Thursday he will support changes to oil production laws to help reduce obligatory investments by state-oil company Petrobras Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber